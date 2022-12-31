Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2022

December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the third of a three-game series tonight against the Wichita Thunder. The start time for tonight's game is 6:05 pm.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 12/31/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 6:05 pm

Bounce Back: The Americans bounced back in a big way on Friday night beating the Wichita Thunder 5-3 at CUTX Event Center. Five different players scored for Allen including Jack Combs 16th of the season.

Top Notch Rookie: Americans forward Hank Crone continues his great start adding a goal and an assist on Friday night in a 5-3 win over the Wichita Thunder. Crone leads the Americans in points with 33. He's sixth overall in the ECHL in scoring.

Combs Top 3: Americans forward Jack Combs scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season on Friday night leading the Americans to a 5-3 win over Wichita. Combs is third overall in the league in goals

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 4-6-1-0

Away: 5-10-0-0

Overall: 9-16-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (16) Jack Combs

Assists: (19) Hank Crone

Points: (33) Hank Crone

+/-: (+5) Chad Butcher

PIM: (59) Jackson Leppard

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-3-1-0

Away: 5-7-1-0

Overall: 17-10-2-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (17) Brayden Watts

Assists: (23) Michal Stinil

Points: (36) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+12) Cole MacDonald

PIM: (59) Mark Liwiski

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.