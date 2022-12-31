Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2022
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the third of a three-game series tonight against the Wichita Thunder. The start time for tonight's game is 6:05 pm.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 5:45 pm CST
Puck Drop: 6:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun
Next Home Game: 12/31/22 vs. Wichita Thunder, 6:05 pm
Bounce Back: The Americans bounced back in a big way on Friday night beating the Wichita Thunder 5-3 at CUTX Event Center. Five different players scored for Allen including Jack Combs 16th of the season.
Top Notch Rookie: Americans forward Hank Crone continues his great start adding a goal and an assist on Friday night in a 5-3 win over the Wichita Thunder. Crone leads the Americans in points with 33. He's sixth overall in the ECHL in scoring.
Combs Top 3: Americans forward Jack Combs scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season on Friday night leading the Americans to a 5-3 win over Wichita. Combs is third overall in the league in goals
Comparing Allen and Wichita
Allen Americans:
Home: 4-6-1-0
Away: 5-10-0-0
Overall: 9-16-1-0
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (16) Jack Combs
Assists: (19) Hank Crone
Points: (33) Hank Crone
+/-: (+5) Chad Butcher
PIM: (59) Jackson Leppard
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 12-3-1-0
Away: 5-7-1-0
Overall: 17-10-2-0
Last 10: 6-4-0-0
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (17) Brayden Watts
Assists: (23) Michal Stinil
Points: (36) Brayden Watts
+/-: (+12) Cole MacDonald
PIM: (59) Mark Liwiski
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2022
- Game Day Preview: Final Game of 2022 - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Wichita Rings in New Year's Eve Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 31 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gahagen & Jordan Return to Icemen from AHL Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Add Netminder Gorsuch - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Now Accepting Photo Submissions for First Responders Night January 7th - Florida Everblades
- Lions Lose 5-2 to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Looking to End 2022 in Winning Style - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays (6:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Seek Series Win on New Years Eve in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Thunder 5-3 on Friday Night - Allen Americans
- Indy Has Historic Night In 9-6 Win Over Cincinnati - Indy Fuel
- Frenetic Game Ends in Win for Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizz Fall 4-1 to Steelheads - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.