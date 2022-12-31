Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays (6:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-7-6-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-2-1)

December 31, 2022 | 6:05 PM |Regular Season Game #29

North Charleston Coliseum | North Charleston, SC

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 5:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-2-1-0) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (0-1-1-0)

Last Meeting:

December 18, 2022 - Greenville 3 at South Carolina 4

Next Meeting:

February 10, 2023 - Greenville at South Carolina

All-Time Record:

(75-72-16)

QUICK BITS

GHOSTBUSTERS:

Friday night's meeting with Savannah opened with a wild first period, as the Ghost Pirates conceeded an own goal and recored a power-play and shorthanded goals to take a 3-2 lead after the first 20 minutes. Carter Souch and Tanner Eberle would be credited with the goals in the first frame, before the Swamp Rabbits offense came to life later in the game. Anthonty Beauchamp opened the second period scoring, and Nikita Pavlychev shifted momentiume back in favore of the Bits with his 18th goal. Alex Ierullo finished a Brannon McManus feed in the third, and Max Martin scored his first ECHL goal on the power-play in that same period. Savannah got a late goal back, but Dallas Gerads sealed the game with an empty-netter for Greenville's thrid straight win.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Stingrays are a youthful side that is settling into the ECHL season nicely, as the hosts land three rookies in the top 14 in rookie scoring. Only two of those three are currently active for the Stingrays, Bear Hughes and Carter Turnbull, but combine for 51 total points. Hughes is four points back of Alex Ierullo for the second place spot amongst rookies with 27 points. Both Hughes and Turnbull are ranked in the top 4 rookies in goals scored with Hughes leading the pack with 16 goals in 25 games. Defensively, the Stingrays are big-bodied and will play a physical game along the board and use that to spring their fast-paced forwards into the offensive rush.

BEDZY BACKSTOP:

Ryan Bednard's return to Greenville has been one of lockdown form, as the Michigan native has yet to drop a game in regulation since the trade, posting a 3-0-1 record for the Rabbits. In his lone performance against his last season's club in the Stingrays, Bednard stopped 43 of 44 shots in a 3-1 home win back on December 10. His most recent performance, a 28 of 29 shot night against the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, returned Bednard to the win column for his fifth of the season.

MULTI-POINT PAV:

Nikita Pavlychev's two point night on Friday extended his point streak to five straight games, with the Russian-born centerman posting 11 points over that span. He now has three multi-point nights in a row and has climbed into the sole possession of the team lead in points and the ECHL lead in goals scored with 18.

ALL IT TAKES IS A SPARK:

Forward Anthony Beauchamp spent a majority of the season so far chasing an elusive goal that would get him back on the scoreboard for the first time since October 29th. On Wednesday night, the Quebec native found the back of the net and recored his third multi-point night of the season. That spark has led to production, as Beauchamp scored for the second game in a row in last night win over Savannah. His 15 points in 26 games eclipses his 13 in 41 games from his rookie campaign a season ago.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Greenville concludes a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon against the Jacksonville Icemen to ring in 2023. The game kicks off a January slate that sees the Rabbits at home for just four games.

