K-Wings Stand Up to Growlers on NYE, Come Up Just Short
December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, went blow-for-blow with Newfoundland (20-8-1-0) in the annual New Year's Eve game on Saturday at Wings Event Center, but the Growlers scored the go-ahead goal in the final minutes to earn the 2-1 victory.
Newfoundland scored the only goal of the first two periods on the power play at the 15:08 mark of the first. The two teams skated to an 11-11 shot total after one, and the K-Wings poured it on in the second, outshooting the Growlers 17-5.
Kalamazoo continued the offensive pressure in the third and scored the equalizer on the power play at the 6:15 mark. Tyler Irvine (3) gobbled up a rebound after the initial shot by Justin Taylor (8) and stuffed it in on the right side of the crease. Max Humitz (10) tied his career-long point streak at five games with the secondary assist, and Taylor tied Mike Wanchuk for No. 4 all-time in assists in K-Wings history (228).
The K-Wings killed off two big penalties down the stretch and threatened to go-ahead multiple times, but the Growlers scored the game-winner at the 17:52 mark of the third.
Evan Cormier (5-10-2-0) was phenomenal throughout and made 25 of 27 saves in the contest.
Kalamazoo starts the new year with a trip to Toledo (12-12-4-1) on Friday, Jan. 6 to face the Walleye. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. EST at Huntington Center.
