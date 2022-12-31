Gahagen & Jordan Return to Icemen from AHL Hartford

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that goaltender Parker Gahagen and Zach Jordan have been returned to the Icemen by Hartford.

Gahagen, 29, returns to Jacksonville where he has posted a 7-5-1 record, a 2.40 goals-against average and a 0.919 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. The 6-3, 195-pound netminder has accrued 47 career ECHL wins in stints with the Icemen, Florida Everblades, Utah Grizzlies and Newfoundland Growlers. The Buffalo, New York resident has also made 12 career AHL appearances during call-ups with the San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies, Colorado Eagles and Milwaukee Admirals.

Jordan, 26, made one appearance with Hartford during his recent call-up. The 6-3, 216-pound forward has collected eight points (5g, 3a) in 18 contests with the Icemen this season. Last season, the Collinsville, Illinois resident made registered two goals and an assist in 19 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, while also posting 22 points (13g, 9a) in 38 games with the Kalamazoo Wings.

Both Players are expected to be available on Saturday when they Icemen travel to Savannah to battle the Ghost Pirates at 5:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV The Icemen are back at home on January 6 & 7 against Greenville for Lizard Kings Weekend! Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

