Wichita Rings in New Year's Eve Tonight at Allen

Wichita Thunder forward Dillon Hamaliuk (right) vs. the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game mini-series tonight at 6:05 p.m. against Allen.

Last night, the Americans took a 5-3 victory at Credit Union of Texas Event Center and stopped the Thunder's winning streak at five. With the loss, Wichita is now 4-3-1 against Allen in the season-series. All-time, Wichita is 51-82-13 against Allen and 25-47-6 on the road against the Americans.

Wichita remains in second place with 36 points, six ahead of Rapid City. Allen stays in seventh place with 19 points. Tonight is the final game of the 2022 calendar year.

Brayden Watts and Michal Stinil led the way for Wichita last night with two helpers each. Watts leads the way for the Thunder with 10 points (4g, 6a) in eight games against Allen. Stinil has eight points (1g, 7a) against the Americans. Jay Dickman added his sixth of the season and extended his goal-streak to four games. He also has points over his last six outings.

Jack Combs continues to be a thorn in the side of the Thunder for the Americans. He added three points on Friday night, giving him 11 (5g, 6a) in the season-series against Wichita.

The two teams combined for five power play goals and one shorthanded marker. Over the last three games, Wichita is 12-for-30 on the man advantage, which equates to a 40% clip. The Thunder have two or more power play goals in four of the last five games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for second in assists (23)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for sixth in goals for a defenseman (5)...Cole MacDonald is tied for 10th in plus/minus by a defenseman (+12)...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 59 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-7-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Mikael Robidoux had 14 penalty minutes in last night's game ...Hank Crone is sixth in the league with 33 points and leads Allen with 79 shots...Jack Combs is tied for third in the league with 16 goals...Liam Finlay is fourth in shooting percentage by a rookie (23.9%)...

