ECHL Transactions - December 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 31, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Worcester:

Jake Schultz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Connor Graham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sanghoon Shin, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Hartford

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Luke Martin, D recalled by Hartford

Maine:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Delete Joe Murdaca, G traded to Orlando

Norfolk:

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add C.J. Hayes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Delete Tarek Baker, F placed on reserve

Delete Mario Culina, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/21)

Wheeling:

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Blade Jenkins, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

