Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 31 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays close out the 2022 calendar year tonight at the North Charleston Coliseum as the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, come to town. The Stingrays enter tonight's matchup after earning points in each of the last five contests and in nine of the last 10 games.

LAST TIME OUT

The veterans provided the scoring in the Stingrays' 3-2 shootout victory over the Norfolk Admirals this past Wednesday at the North Charleston Coliseum. Despite trailing twice in the contest, Andrew Cherniwchan evened the score at one with his third goal of the season and Justin Florek netted his fifth goal of the year to force overtime. Tyler Wall stopped all three shots in the shootout on top of 36 saves to earn the victory as Carter Turnbull scored the lone shootout goal for the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 92-47-16-11 in 166 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. This season, the two teams will square off five more times this season beginning tonight. The Stingrays have won three of the first five contests, including the most recent on December 18th.

HUGHES AND KOTYK ARE ALL-STARS

Rookie forward Bear Hughes was named the Stingrays' representative for the ECHL All-Star game prior to Wednesday's contest. Through 24 games this season, Hughes has accumulated 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists and is currently top five among rookies in all categories. Hughes will be joined by Head Coach Brenden Kotyk, who was named the coach for the Eastern Conference team at the ECHL All-Star Classic after leading the Stingrays to an eastern conference-best winning percentage of .729%.

GOING WITH THE FLO

Justin Florek has been on a tear recently for the Stingrays, entering tonight's contest riding a six-game point streak. Throughout the last six games, the 11th-year pro out of Marquette, MI has seven points on three goals and four assists. Out of those three goals, two have come on the power play and one served as the game-winner on December 22 against Savannah in overtime. The veteran looks to keep things going and close out 2022 on a high note.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

The Stingrays have dominated in the month of December, posting an 8-1-1-0 record in 10 games so far. South Carolina has outscored opponents 33-23 in the final month of the 2022 calendar year, propelling them to the second-best win percentage in the ECHL. The Stingrays have only played 24 games this season, the least in the league, and are still within striking distance of first place in the South division with a victory tonight

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m.

