Game Notes: vs Tulsa

December 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #31 vs Tulsa

12/31/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Marcinew had two assists and Rory Kerins recorded three points including the game-winning goal as the Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers in overtime 4-3 on Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City won for the second consecutive game and improved to 4-1-0-0 against Tulsa this season.

WORKING OVERTIME: Friday's game was the third game the Rush have had go past regulation this season. They are 2-0 in games that end in overtime, with both wins having come over Tulsa. Rapid City has had one game go to a shootout; a win over Idaho on November 12. The Oilers are now 1-6 in games that go to overtime.

POWERED UP: The Rush matched a season-high with three power play goals on Friday and went 3-for-4 with a man advantage in the game. Rapid City has multiple power play goals in each of its last three games and has gone 7-for-17 on the power play in that stretch.

STAYING HOT: Alex Aleardi assisted on Brett Gravelle's game-tying goal in the third period on Friday and, extending his point streak to five games. Aleardi's goal-scoring streak did end at four games but he now has four goals and three assists in his last five outings. He leads the Rush with 11 points in five games against Tulsa and is second on the team with 30 points on the season.

HOME SWEET HOME: Saturday's game is the third of six in a row the Rush will play on home ice over the next two weeks. Rapid City is 9-4-0-0 at home this season as opposed to 6-11-0-0 on the road. The Rush have won five of their last six home games.

HEATING UP: Rory Kerins scored for the third consecutive game on Friday and registered his second consecutive three-point game with a goal and two assists. He now has three goals and four assists in his last three games. Prior to the last three outings, Kerins had been held off the scoresheet for five straight games. The rookie on an NHL contract with the Calgary Flames has 11 goals and 14 assists in 23 games for the Rush this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush are playing on New Year's Eve for the third consecutive season. In 2021, they beat the Utah 3-1 at home. They lost on the road at Utah by a score of 6-3 in 2020...Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has four goals in five games against the Rush. He leads Tulsa with 16 goals and 25 points on the season...Matt Marcinew is now tied for third in the ECHL with 35 points. Friday was his 12th multi-point game of the season.

UP NEXT: Rapid City continues its homestand on Thursday night with the first of three games next week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

