Stars Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Texas Stars.
Bayreuther, 25, made his NHL debut in 2018-19, registering five points (2-3=5) in 19 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars. In 11 games this season with Texas, he shares fifth on the club and ranks second among team blueliners with five points (1-4=5).
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Canaan, N.H. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 15, 2017.
The Stars host the Colorado Eagles tomorrow night for Military Appreciation Night presented by Re-Bath of Austin and BMW of Austin. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
(Taylor Sammarco)
