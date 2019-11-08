Stars Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther

(Texas Stars, Credit: Taylor Sammarco) Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther(Texas Stars, Credit: Taylor Sammarco)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Texas Stars.

Bayreuther, 25, made his NHL debut in 2018-19, registering five points (2-3=5) in 19 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars. In 11 games this season with Texas, he shares fifth on the club and ranks second among team blueliners with five points (1-4=5).

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Canaan, N.H. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 15, 2017.

The Stars host the Colorado Eagles tomorrow night for Military Appreciation Night presented by Re-Bath of Austin and BMW of Austin. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.