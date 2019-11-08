Comets Drop Defensive Battle to Penguins
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but it would not be enough as the Comets were tripped up by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Mitch Eliot scored his first professional goal in the loss.
Eliot got the Comets on the board with a power play goal that deflected off a Penguin and over the head of goaltender Dustin Tokarski 58 seconds into the game. Kole Lind had the assist.
The two teams traded chances in the middle frame but no one was able to find the back of the net and the Comets took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.
Zach Trotman tied the game at one with a power play goal of his own at the 14:46 mark of the third period. Jordy Bellerive gave the Penguins their first lead of the night 34 seconds later. Utica pushed late to try and tie the game, but a late penalty quelled their efforts.
The Comets are back at it tomorrow night on the road against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019
- Admirals Put a Stop to Rampage - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Score Twice in 34 Seconds, Beat Comets. 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Collect a Point in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Shesterkin Buoys Wolf Pack to 2-1 Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Come Back To Defeat Amerks, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Drop Defensive Battle to Penguins - Utica Comets
- Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Markison's Late Goal Lifts Checkers Past Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Edge T-Birds Late in Weekend Opener - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Fall to Division Leading Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Megna Recalled by Avalanche, Lewis Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Open a Back-To-Back in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Assign Kyle Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Military Appreciation Weekend Launches Month of Giving - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces Andy Grammer as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Face IceHogs on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks Holiday Packs - Rochester Americans
- Canucks Recall Jalen Chatfield - Utica Comets
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Jets Reassign Ville Heinola from Manitoba to Lukko Rauma - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Hit the Road for First of Two at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 8 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Flyers Loan Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley; Recall Andreoff - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 12 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, November 8 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.