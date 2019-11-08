Comets Drop Defensive Battle to Penguins

Utica, NY - Utica jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but it would not be enough as the Comets were tripped up by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Mitch Eliot scored his first professional goal in the loss.

Eliot got the Comets on the board with a power play goal that deflected off a Penguin and over the head of goaltender Dustin Tokarski 58 seconds into the game. Kole Lind had the assist.

The two teams traded chances in the middle frame but no one was able to find the back of the net and the Comets took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Zach Trotman tied the game at one with a power play goal of his own at the 14:46 mark of the third period. Jordy Bellerive gave the Penguins their first lead of the night 34 seconds later. Utica pushed late to try and tie the game, but a late penalty quelled their efforts.

The Comets are back at it tomorrow night on the road against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

