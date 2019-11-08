Wolves' Military Appreciation Weekend Launches Month of Giving

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - As the holidays approach, it's more important than ever to lend a hand to our neighbors who can use a boost -- and thank those who protect us every day of the year.

To honor veterans and active-duty military, the Chicago Wolves are hosting Military Appreciation Weekend for the home games at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. Several local companies purchased blocks of tickets and donated them so veterans and their families can enjoy time together at a game -- and they'll be recognized and honored throughout the games.

On Saturday morning, the Wolves and Feed6 Outreach are conducting a food-packing event in Allstate Arena's Skyline Room that should yield more than 50,000 meals that will be distributed immediately throughout the Chicago area. The Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and several other venues will receive these meals.

On Sunday, the Wolves host the second annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Game. The Salvation Army collects donations in their iconic red kettles throughout the holidays in order to help local families -- and Sunday's game serves as an official start for this season's fundraising. Not only can fans help the Salvation Army when they purchase tickets for Sunday's game -- use the code REDKETTLE at Ticketmaster.com -- but they can offer donations when they walk into Allstate Arena.

This weekend's games also serve as terrific opportunities for Wolves fans to help others. At every home game in November, the Wolves are collecting canned goods and other non-perishable items at the doors for the Canned Food Drive that will benefit the Common Food Pantry of Chicago and multiple other local pantries.

The Wolves also are collecting children's outerwear at all six November home games for the "Snug Hug For Kids" Winter Clothing Drive, presented by Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops. Preferred items include new or gently used coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, boots, snow pants, socks and sweaters that can fit newborns to 18-year-olds.

For more information on any of these events or drives, please visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.