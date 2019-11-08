Flyers Loan Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley; Recall Andreoff

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Mikhail Vorobyev to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Andy Andreoff has been recalled by the Flyers.

Vorobyev, 22, returns from his second NHL call-up of the season and has appeared in six games for Philadelphia, this year, tallying one assist. In eight games for Lehigh Valley this season he has totaled four points on two goals and two assists. He played in 42 games for the Phantoms last season, posting 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists.

A fourth round pick (#104) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 NHL draft, Vorobyev played 15 games for the Flyers last season after making his NHL debut on October 4, 2018 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game on October 6 against the Colorado Avalanche. Vorobyev has played 21 total games for the Flyers and 108 for Lehigh Valley.

Andreoff, 28, is in his first season with the Phantoms and has registered seven points on three goals and four assists through 10 games. Andreoff was named a co-captain of Lehigh Valley on October 4 by Scott Gordon. He appeared in his 400th pro game on November 3 against Bridgeport.

Originally drafted in the third round (#80) in the 2011 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Andreoff has played 159 NHL games, all for the Kings, and has tallied 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points and 214 penalty minutes. He mad his NHL debut on October 14, 2014 against the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has played a total of 242 AHL games, with the Manchester Monarchs, Syracuse Crunch and Lehigh Valley. He has totaled 134 points with 59 goals and 75 assists and 425 penalty minutes. He set a career high during last season with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points for the Syracuse Crunch. He was second in the AHL with 150 penalty minutes.

