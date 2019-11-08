Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-4-0-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.

Following a scoreless first period, both teams recorded a goal in the middle frame starting with Laval's Alexandre Alain followed by Cleveland's Paul Bittner's response to tie the game. Josh Brook went on to score the game-winning goal for the Rocket in the third period. Cleveland backstop Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots in the loss while Laval's Cayden Primeau had 24 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

LAV 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

LAV 30 0/2 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Merzlikins L 28 2 0-1-0

LAV Primeau W 24 1 5-2-0

Cleveland Record: 8-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Laval Record: 8-5-1-0, 4th North Division

Next Game:

The Monsters host a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

