Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 8-4-0-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings with 17 points.
Following a scoreless first period, both teams recorded a goal in the middle frame starting with Laval's Alexandre Alain followed by Cleveland's Paul Bittner's response to tie the game. Josh Brook went on to score the game-winning goal for the Rocket in the third period. Cleveland backstop Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots in the loss while Laval's Cayden Primeau had 24 saves for the win.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
LAV 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/4 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
LAV 30 0/2 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Merzlikins L 28 2 0-1-0
LAV Primeau W 24 1 5-2-0
Cleveland Record: 8-4-0-1, 2nd North Division
Laval Record: 8-5-1-0, 4th North Division
Next Game:
The Monsters host a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters goaltender Paul Bittner vs. the Laval Rocket
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019
- Admirals Put a Stop to Rampage - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Score Twice in 34 Seconds, Beat Comets. 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Collect a Point in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Shesterkin Buoys Wolf Pack to 2-1 Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Come Back To Defeat Amerks, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Drop Defensive Battle to Penguins - Utica Comets
- Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Markison's Late Goal Lifts Checkers Past Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Edge T-Birds Late in Weekend Opener - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Fall to Division Leading Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Megna Recalled by Avalanche, Lewis Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Open a Back-To-Back in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Assign Kyle Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Military Appreciation Weekend Launches Month of Giving - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces Andy Grammer as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Face IceHogs on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks Holiday Packs - Rochester Americans
- Canucks Recall Jalen Chatfield - Utica Comets
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Jets Reassign Ville Heinola from Manitoba to Lukko Rauma - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Hit the Road for First of Two at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 8 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Flyers Loan Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley; Recall Andreoff - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 12 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, November 8 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stumble in 2-1 Loss to Rocket
- Monsters to Honor Military with 'Salute to Service' Presented by Ohio CAT
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Cleveland, Monsters Assign Forward Derek Barach to ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening and Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins to Monsters
- Monsters Mount Comeback in 5-3 Victory over Griffins