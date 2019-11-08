Heat Hit the Road for First of Two at Tucson

Friday, November 8, 2019

Arena: Tucson Convention Center | Tucson, Arizona

Date: Friday, November 8

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat and Tucson Roadrunners begin a weekend set in Arizona on Friday, the second of three-straight games for the Heat against the Roadrunners. Tucson took the first meeting between the clubs this season, a 4-3 overtime contest on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Stockton Arena.

The Heat enter Friday's meeting with a record of 6-6 all-time at Tucson Convention Center, including a 2-2 mark in the 2018-19 season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

This weekend's road games could be welcome news for the Stockton Heat, who enter Friday's game with an unblemished 5-0 record in road contests this season. The Heat have been dominant away from Stockton Arena so far this year, winning by an average score of 4.8-2.2.

COMING AND GOING

The Heat and NHL affiliate Calgary Flames swapped defensemen on Thursday, with Stockton alternate captain Brandon Davidson getting recalled to the big club and Oliver Kylington getting sent to the Heat. Kylington spent the majority of last season and the start of this season with the Flames. The 22-year-old defenseman has 88 points (25g,63a) and 62 penalty minutes in 187 AHL games.

BATTLE OF THE BEST

Friday's showdown will be between two of three teams tied for first place in the AHL's Pacific Division, as the Heat, Roadrunners and Ontario Reign are all tied with 16 points on the year. Stockton boasts the best point percentage among the group at .800, best in the AHL.

BOUNCING BACK

The Heat have responded well to setbacks thus far this season, winning each of the two games following losses earlier in the year. Stockton responded from its lone regulation loss with a 5-1 win three days later, then more recently responded from a 3-2 shootout loss on Oct. 25 with a 6-3 win the next night.

SPECIAL TEAMS STREAK

The Heat have registered at least one special teams goal in every game so far this season, totaling 11 power play markers and a pair of shorthanded goals thus far. Leading the way in power play scoring for Stockton are Davidson (1g,3a), Glenn Gawdin (1g,3a) and Justin Kirkland (4a) with four points each, while Ryan Lomberg and Dillon Dube have claimed the shorthanded strikes.

