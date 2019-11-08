San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov from Orlando Solar Bears

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (AR-tem EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Ivanyuzhenkov appeared in one game with Orlando, finishing with two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

In two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede), Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, appeared in 115 games, totaling 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists) and 263 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, the Podolsk, Russia native led the Stamped in scoring (50), T-first in goals (26), first in penalty minutes (142), T-first in game-winning goals (4) and finished first in shots (146). During the playoffs, Ivanyuzhenkov paced the league with 36 penalty minutes in nine playoff games.

Prior to joining the Stampede, the six-foot-three, 235-pound forward appeared in two KHL contests with Vityaz Podolsk during the 2016-17 campaign. In addition, he skated in 45 games in the Russian junior ranks with the MHL's Russkie Vityazi Chekhov, collecting 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.

