Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM

(Hartford, CT) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears kick off their six-game season-series against the Atlantic Division leading Hartford Wolf Pack. The Bears are 35-22-2-3-4 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) all-time in the regular season when facing the Wolf Pack dating back to the 1997-98 season.

Hershey Bears (6-4-1-1) at Hartford Wolf Pack (8-1-0-3)

November 8, 2019 | 7:15 PM | Game #13 | XL Center

Referees: Dan Kelly (45), Terry Koharski (10)

Linesmen: Travis Toomey (29), Kevin Briganti (39)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears enter tonight's game having won two straight contests. Hershey's previous outing came last Sunday when the Bears earned a 4-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch at Giant Center. Veteran forward Matt Moulson tallied a pair of goals in the first period for the Bears with the second of his markers being his 300th professional goal. Forward Beck Malenstyn scored for the Bears in the second period of play, and Mike Sgarbossa added an empty net goal with just a second to spare in the third period. Pheonx Copley earned the win in goal with 18 saves. The Wolf Pack enter tonight's contest having dropped three straight games (0-1-0-2). Hartford's last contest was a 5-4 shootout loss at Belleville last Saturday. Steven Fogarty and Nick Ebert each had a goal and an assist for the Wolf Pack.

ATTACK ON THE PACK:

Hartford has bolted to the top of the Atlantic Division, but in recent years, the Bears have enjoyed great success versus the Wolf Pack, and at the XL Center. Hershey has won six straight games overall versus Hartford, sweeping the six-game season series last year. Of returning players, Mike Sgrabossa led the way with seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games versus the Wolf Pack. At the XL Center, the Bears have also enjoyed an impressive streak. Hershey has won six straight games in Hartford, with their last loss versus the Wolf Pack in Connecticut coming on Mar. 31, 2017.

AXEL ON THE ROAD:

Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has been a force on the road for the Chocolate and White. The Swede winger enters this week with goals in five straight road games, collecting six points (five goals, one assist) in that span. Jonsson-Fjallby's five goals this season tie him for the team lead with Mike Sgarbossa. He boasts a 29.4% shooting percentage through the first 12 games this season.

SCORING FROM THE BLUE LINE:

The Wolf Pack have received more goals from the blue line than any other team in the AHL so far this season. Hartford leads the AHL in goals among defenders with 12, while Wolf Pack rookie rearguard Joey Keane leds the team, and the league, in goals by a blue liner with six. By comparison, Hershey's defense has scored six goals as a group this season, with Martin Fehervary leading the way with two markers. Saturday and Sunday's opponent, Lehigh Valley, has just two goals from defenders so far this season.

DON'T SHOOT:

The Bears are allowing the least shots per game on average this season, ranking first in the AHL with just 25.58 shots against per game. Hartford is also strong in that category, ranking sixth in the AHL at 27.42 shots against. The Bears have allowed fewer than 30 shots in six straight games.

