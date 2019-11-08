Megna Recalled by Avalanche, Lewis Reassigned to Utah
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jayson Megna has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, while forward Ty Lewis has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Megna has already appeared in four games this season with the Avalanche, while generating three goals and one assist in eight games with the Eagles. Lewis has posted five goals and eight assists in seven games with Utah and has skated in six AHL contests this year with Colorado.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to Cedar Park, Texas to take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, November 9th at 6:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
