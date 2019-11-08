Coyotes Assign Kyle Capobianco to Tucson
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Capobianco has scored a goal in 10 career NHL games with the Coyotes. He has also recorded two assists in three games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON registered 7-25-32 and 51 penalty minutes (PIM) in 40 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
