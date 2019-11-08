Devils Come Back To Defeat Amerks, 4-3

ROCHESTER - Brett Seney scored twice as the Binghamton Devils came back to defeat the Rochester Americans in a shootout, 4-3, on Friday night inside BlueCross Arena.

Rochester took a 1-0 lead 2:14 into the game as a double deflection trickled by goaltender Gilles Senn. Jacob Bryson took a shot from the top of the left circle that deflected off a Devil and then off of Eric Cornel for the one-goal lead. It was Cornel's first of the year from Bryson and Will Borgen.

Curtis Lazar scored his fourth of the season at 13:37 of the first period to give Rochester a 2-0 lead. Lazar located a loose puck in the hash marks and slid a shot under the pads of Senn for the two-goal advantage with assists from Sean Malone and Jean-Sebastian Dea. Rochester took the 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Binghamton responded in the second period with a power-play goal to pull within one. Joey Anderson collected a rebound and fired a shot by goaltender Jonas Johansson for the Devils' first goal of the game. Seney and Kyle Cumiskey were credited with the assists at 10:39 of the second period.

Seney tied the game just 45 seconds into the third period on a great individual effort. Ben Street hit Seney with a breakaway pass from the defensive zone and Seney beat Johansson from his knees for his seventh of the year. Assists were given to Street and Julian Melchiori on Seney's first of the night to tie the game 2-2.

Tage Thompson got the lead back for the Americans as he sent a snap shot by Senn from the top of the offensive zone circles. The goal was Thompson's sixth of the year from Scott Wilson and Casey Nelson and Rochester led 4-3.

With the net empty, Seney took a pass from Chris Conner and scored his second of the night at 19:14 of the third. Conner and Street collected the assists and the Devils forced overtime, tied 3-3.

After no scoring in overtime, Senn denied Andrew Olgevie in the fourth round of the shootout and Street went top shelf to win the game, 4-3. Senn stopped 28 of 31 in the victory.

