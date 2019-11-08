Iowa Wild Announces Andy Grammer as Post-Game Concert

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with recording artist Andy Grammer, announced the multiplatinum singer and songwriter will play a concert following the Wild's Jan. 18 contest against the San Jose Barracuda. The post-game concert is presented by Principal.

"We are very excited to bring Andy Grammer to Wells Fargo Arena to play our post-game concert on Jan. 18," said Allie Brown, Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services with Iowa. "We wanted to bring in an artist the entire family will enjoy and one all our fans will appreciate. His songs are infectious and fans will immediately recognize some of their favorites when he hits the stage."

Grammer has recorded six chart-topping hits and is perhaps best known for his hit single "Honey I'm Good." The single was released in 2014 and is certified quadruple platinum. The song reached No. 1 on the US Adult charts, No. 9 on the US charts and was hailed as one of the best songs of 2015.

Grammer released his self-titled debut album in 2011 and produced songs such as "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine by Me," both of which reached the top 10 of the US Adult charts and are certified platinum. His sophomore album Magazine or Novels was his most successful record, peaking at No. 19 on the US charts and is certified gold. He has since released two more albums, The Good Parts and Naive. Both albums had widely successful singles, as "Fresh Eyes" off The Good Parts became another certified platinum single and "Don't Give Up On Me" from Naive was featured in the full-length drama Five Feet Apart.

Fans with tickets to the Wild game on Jan. 18 can remain in their seats for the postgame Andy Grammer concert. Fans must have a ticket to the game to attend the concert, which can be purchased at iowawild.com, by calling 515-564-8700, or by visiting HyVeeTix.com and the Wells Fargo Arena box office.

VIP packages are currently on sale, with two price points for two different experiences. A Gold package features a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard and a Lakeside Casino Buffet Pass. Platinum VIP packages include a meet-and-greet with Andy Grammer, a limited-edition souvenir gift, a 100-level game ticket with Ice Suite access, an exclusive all-you-can-eat experience at the Wild game, along with a VIP Ice Pass for the concert, a commemorative VIP lanyard, a Lakeside Casino Buffet Pass and a Lakeside Stay and Play package.

Gold packages are $20 and Platinum packages are $150. Gold package purchasers must also purchase a ticket to the game, while Platinum packages include admission to the Wild contest.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

