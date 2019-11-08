Shesterkin Buoys Wolf Pack to 2-1 Victory

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Hartford, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack were able to come out on top again in a close-scoring affair Friday night against the Hershey Bears at the XL Center, as captain Steven Fogarty and goaltender Igor Shesterkin (22 saves) led the way.

It was a relatively uneventful first period, as nobody was able to find the back of the net. Shesterkin stopped all nine shots he faced with ease, as did Vitek Vanecek (25 saves) for Hershey. "Shesterkin reads the play and anticipates what the other team is going to do so well, he's got a lot of hockey smarts," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said of his goaltender's play. "That's why he hasn't had much of an adjustment period coming over to North America."

The Bears would put up the first goal of the night at 12:38 of the middle frame, when Mike Sgarbossa found the back of the net for the sixth time this year. Christian Djoos and Matt Moulson had the assists.

"Hershey is a good team, they didn't give us a lot," Fogarty said. "We didn't get frustrated, though, we stuck to our game plan and it worked out."

Just when it seemed the lead would hold through the end of the period, Fogarty knocked in his third of the year from in close, off a pass from Joey Keane. Boo Nieves also had an assist.

"Keane made a great play on that goal," said Knoblauch, "having the wherewithal not to shoot that puck, as you'd usually see by a defenseman do there, but to pass it to Fogarty."

Hartford picked up right where they left off in the third period, when Darren Raddysh redirected a shot from Fogarty just 22 seconds in to the final frame to give the Wolf Pack the lead. The marker was Raddysh's second of the season, and Fogarty's second point of the night.

"Any time you can get the puck to the net, you get a rebound or a deflection or something," said Fogarty. "I just threw it at the net, and it was fortunate that Raddysh was able to get a piece of it."

The goal would prove to be the final one of the night, giving the Pack the 2-1 victory, in spite of Hershey's late efforts, pulling Vanecek for the extra attacker.

The Wolf Pack are right back at the XL Center Saturday night, hosting the Belleville Senators at 7:30 PM. That game features the Wolf Pack's annual "Teddy Bear Toss". Fans are invited to bring soft toys to the game, and fling them on to the ice when the Wolf Pack score their first goal. All the toys collected will be donated to Operation ELF and NBC Connecticut's Toys for Tots.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425, or click here to request more info. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Hershey Bears 1 at Hartford Wolf Pack 2

Friday - XL Center

Hershey 0 1 0 - 1

Hartford 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-O'Regan Hfd (tripping), 12:37; Malenstyn Her (goaltender interference), 17:47.

2nd Period-1, Hershey, Sgarbossa 6 (Djoos, Moulson), 7:22. 2, Hartford, Fogarty 3 (Keane, Nieves), 19:08. Penalties-Williams Her (tripping), 4:49.

3rd Period-3, Hartford, Raddysh 2 (Fogarty), 0:22. Penalties-Alexeyev Her (slashing), 10:49.

Shots on Goal-Hershey 6-9-8-23. Hartford 9-10-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Hershey 0 / 1; Hartford 0 / 3.

Goalies-Hershey, Vanecek 3-2-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Hartford, Shesterkin 6-1-1 (23 shots-22 saves).

A-4,895

Referees-Dan Kelly (45), Terry Koharski (10).

Linesmen-Travis Toomey (3), Kevin Briganti (39).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.