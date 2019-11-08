Game 12 Preview: Stockton at Tucson

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #12 - Stockton (7-1-1-1) at Tucson (8-3-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson, Arena - Tucson, AZ

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Following a weekend sweep in California, it's back to home ice for the Roadrunners.

A first place matchup against the Stockton Heat awaits and Tucson will look to extend their undefeated record on Friday's and Saturday's in the Old Pueblo.

Just six days removed from an overtime contest between the two sides, both parties will square up against one another here for a back-to-back in the second and third of four meetings over 13 days between the two.

Three Things

1) Perhaps flying under the radar more than any Roadrunners player this season is defenseman Jordan Gross. With two goals and a tie for the team-high with eight assists, the second-year defenseman has done a tremendous job through the first 11 games of the season balancing his duties in the defensive end while also distributing the puck at a wonderful clip to earn the aforementioned helpers. To further applaud the efforts, Gross has been having to do so with a different face aside him on the blue line quite regularly. A right-handed shot, Gross has played out of his natural spot on the left in five of the team's 11 games and additionally has partnered with almost every other defenseman on the roster already, no exaggeration.

2) Following their second three-goal performance of the season on Sunday in San Jose, the trademarked Steve Potvin Power Play now has 13 goals through 11 games on the season. Ranked seventh in the league in terms of percentage, their 13 also currently places them third in the entire league on the man advantage. With the weapons at call in terms of personnel, the "PP" will remain a very integral part of the Roadrunners having success moving forward.

3) With Ivan Prosvetov being reassigned to Rapid City on Wednesday and Merrick Madsen making a 36-save performance that same night for the club's ECHL affiliate, one would think that Adin Hill would be in net for Tucson this evening. However, as we know, nothing is set in stone until 7:00 p.m. 366 days after making his first appearance at Tucson Arena, does Madsen get his first taste of AHL action? Does Adin Hill in his brand new white pads take the ice at Tucson Arena? Or are there other options?

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Nick Merkley on the roller coaster of last week's four-game stretch...

"We had a tough second game there in San Jose with a quick turnaround, so it was nice to battle it out and get the win. Being fresh going into this weekend is a huge plus for sure though."

Roadrunners forward Nick Merkley on if he sensed relief from some of his teammates (Michael Bunting, Jeremy Gregoire) after earning their first goals of the season on the trip last week...

"Yeah, obviously for [Michael Bunting] he got another one right after and it's nice to see those guys get their ball rolling. Hopefully they'll keep getting those bounces."

Roadrunners forward Nick Merkley on the preparation for Stockton...

"It's the top two teams in the division, we know that. We know they're a good team, we need to keep our same game plan but we also need to get up for it."

Number to Know

2. Jeremy Gregoire is one of only two players in the American Hockey League with two shorthanded goals this season. With both coming in last weekend's wins, Springfield's Anthony Greco is the only other skater.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.