Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks Holiday Packs

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that Amerks Holiday Packs are now on sale.

The Holiday Packs include two premium tickets for either the Amerks' home game on Friday, Dec. 27 or Friday, Jan. 10, both of which are against the Belleville Senators, as well as four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2019-20 regular season home game and one pair of Amerks touchscreen winter gloves. The package, which carries an overall value of over $150, is available to Amerks fans at a special holiday price of just $65.

Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holidaypack, by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Wednesday, Jan. 8. Orders will be based on availability and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

There will be an additional $3.50 processing fee for all orders that require shipping. All orders that are placed by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18 will be mailed upon request, but with no guarantee of delivery by Christmas Day. All orders can be picked up at the Amerks Business Office until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

