Marlies Open a Back-To-Back in Grand Rapids
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to close out a seven-game road trip this weekend with back-to-back games in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
After taking their first regulation loss of the season on Wednesday, the Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column tonight when they face off against the Griffins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Marlies swept that four-game regular season series.
Toronto (7-1-2-1) has captured 17 of a possible 22 points so far this season and currently sits second in the league, while the Griffins (5-5-1-1) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
Pontus Aberg sits atop the Marlies' leaderboard with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) through 11 games. Griffins' forward Chris Terry leads the league in scoring with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) through 12 games and has registered points (6-7-13) in seven consecutive games.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also check in on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
7-1-2-1 Overall Record 5-5-1-1
0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0
Loss 2 Streak Loss 4
41 Goals For 42
31 Goals Against 44
24.3% Power Play Percentage 26.9%
79.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 69.2%
P. Aberg (7) Leading Goal Scorer C. Terry (8)
P. Aberg (12) Leading Points Scorer C. Terry (19)
K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader C. Pickard (3)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019
- Megna Recalled by Avalanche, Lewis Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies Open a Back-To-Back in Grand Rapids - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Assign Kyle Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Military Appreciation Weekend Launches Month of Giving - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Announces Andy Grammer as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Face IceHogs on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Give the Gift of Hockey with Amerks Holiday Packs - Rochester Americans
- Canucks Recall Jalen Chatfield - Utica Comets
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov from Orlando Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- Jets Reassign Ville Heinola from Manitoba to Lukko Rauma - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Hit the Road for First of Two at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 8 vs. Binghamton Devils - Rochester Americans
- Flyers Loan Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley; Recall Andreoff - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 12 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, November 8 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.