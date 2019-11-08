Marlies Open a Back-To-Back in Grand Rapids

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are set to close out a seven-game road trip this weekend with back-to-back games in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

After taking their first regulation loss of the season on Wednesday, the Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column tonight when they face off against the Griffins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Marlies swept that four-game regular season series.

Toronto (7-1-2-1) has captured 17 of a possible 22 points so far this season and currently sits second in the league, while the Griffins (5-5-1-1) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Pontus Aberg sits atop the Marlies' leaderboard with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) through 11 games. Griffins' forward Chris Terry leads the league in scoring with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) through 12 games and has registered points (6-7-13) in seven consecutive games.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also check in on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

7-1-2-1 Overall Record 5-5-1-1

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Loss 4

41 Goals For 42

31 Goals Against 44

24.3% Power Play Percentage 26.9%

79.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 69.2%

P. Aberg (7) Leading Goal Scorer C. Terry (8)

P. Aberg (12) Leading Points Scorer C. Terry (19)

K. Kaskisuo (5) Wins Leader C. Pickard (3)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.