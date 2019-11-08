Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, November 8

The set-up

Halloween might have passed but for the Belleville Senators, heading to Syracuse has thus far been a house of horrors.

The Senators (4-6-0-0) grabbed a much needed two points last time out with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack at CAA Arena before they embark on this four-game road trip that opens with a 3-in-3 tonight.

Syracuse (5-3-2-0) sit sixth in the North Division, four points behind Rochester for fourth. The Crunch are coming off of a 4-2 loss in Hershey last Saturday.

Both teams have played a conference low 10 games so far this season but between the two sides, they've given up 80 goals combined.

Roster notes

The Sens got a pleasant surprise Thursday when former star Colin White was assigned to the team for conditioning as he makes his way back from injury. The Sens also recalled Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton from Brampton.

No word on who starts for the Senators tonight as they open a 3-in-3. Expect whoever starts tonight to get Saturday off before they return between the pipes Sunday against Bridgeport.

Previous history

As mentioned at the top, the War Memorial has been a nightmare for the Senators in the past as they are winless in all seven previous games in Syracuse. The Sens are 4-9-0-1 all-time against the Crunch.

Who to watch

All eyes will be on Colin White tonight for the Sens as he makes his first AHL appearance since 2017-18. He had 27 points (11 goals) in 47 games in his rookie season.

In his third season now, defenceman Cal Foote has found his scoring touch early on with the Crunch as he's potted seven points in his first 10 games. Foote was the 14th overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2017.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

