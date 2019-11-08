Canucks Recall Jalen Chatfield

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Jalen Chatfield from the Comets.

Chatfield has appeared in 11 games with the Comets so far this season, registering 15 shots on goal and a +2. The third-year defenseman has 13 points (2-11-13) in 105 career professional games.

