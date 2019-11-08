Jets Reassign Ville Heinola from Manitoba to Lukko Rauma
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose to Lukko Rauma in the Finnish Liiga.
Heinola, 18, has five points (1G, 4A) in eight games for the Jets this season and added an assist in three games for the Moose. The Honkajoki, Finland native made his NHL debut and recorded his first point (an assist) on Oct. 3 versus the New York Rangers before scoring his first goal on Oct. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinola was Winnipeg's first round pick (20th overall) in June's NHL Draft.
Ville Heinola
Defence
Born Mar 2 2001 -- Honkajoki, Finland
Height 5.11 -- Weight 178 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2018-19 Lukko Rauma SM-liiga 34 2 12 14 26 7 7 1 3 4 2
2019-20 Winnipeg Jets* NHL 8 1 4 5 4 3
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 3 0 1 1 0 -2
NHL Totals 8 1 4 5 4
