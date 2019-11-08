Stars Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday
November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced details today for Military Appreciation Weekend presented by and Re-Bath of Austin and BMW of Austin on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Stars have teamed up with fans and corporate partners to purchase almost 1,000 tickets in support of current and former members of the armed forces. Tickets purchased have been given to local service members, veterans, and their families to show appreciation for their sacrifice to our country. The Stars would like to recognize the following corporate partners and ticket holders for their support.
ABC Home & Commercial Services Bob and Tamra Gilbert
ACL Facility Services Al and Anita Hamilton
Action Propane John Haussmann
Bloom & Leaf Florist - Leander Phyllis Hinkle
BMW of Austin Andy Jacobs
Chick Fil-A Killeen Jeanie and David James
DNT Construction Justin Jones and Marianne Limardi
Mode Design Company Mel Kirkland
Re-Bath of Austin Alice Knievel
Warrior Media Solutions Charles and Michelle Lantz
Joe and Susie Agosta Bill Larlee
Elizabeth Amundson Rebecca Lauer
Karen Artabasy Mitzi Logan
Jason Cary Aidan and Colleen McGarry
Dawn Clopton Keren Mitchell
Jack Darden Brian Richardson
Ricki and William Davies Randy Sabbagh
Robert DeMarco John Stasulli
Tim Elliott Melody Stendahl
Bob and Bonnie Elliott Gerry and Jerri Sullivan
Steve Finch Tama Theis
Jessie Foster Michael Wampler
Craig Gatta Bill Zych
The Stars will be wearing special camouflage jerseys during the game. Those jerseys will be auctioned online through the Texas Stars Mobile App and DASH Auction. The auction opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday and closes at 9 p.m. After the game, the winner of each jersey will be invited to receive their purchased game-worn jersey from the player and get it autographed. For more information about the auction and to begin placing bids, head to TexasStars.com/foundation/jersey-auctions.
Fans can also purchase military-themed autographed Mystery Pucks, as well as, Texas Stars Challenge Coins for a $20 donation at the Foundation table during the game.
The game also features a Stars Boonie Hat giveaway, courtesy of Re-Bath of Austin. Arrive early for the game to get yours before the Stars face the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. It is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
Texas Stars during the National Anthem
(Mollie Kendall)
