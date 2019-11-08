Stars Host Military Appreciation Night Saturday

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced details today for Military Appreciation Weekend presented by and Re-Bath of Austin and BMW of Austin on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Stars have teamed up with fans and corporate partners to purchase almost 1,000 tickets in support of current and former members of the armed forces. Tickets purchased have been given to local service members, veterans, and their families to show appreciation for their sacrifice to our country. The Stars would like to recognize the following corporate partners and ticket holders for their support.

ABC Home & Commercial Services Bob and Tamra Gilbert

ACL Facility Services Al and Anita Hamilton

Action Propane John Haussmann

Bloom & Leaf Florist - Leander Phyllis Hinkle

BMW of Austin Andy Jacobs

Chick Fil-A Killeen Jeanie and David James

DNT Construction Justin Jones and Marianne Limardi

Mode Design Company Mel Kirkland

Re-Bath of Austin Alice Knievel

Warrior Media Solutions Charles and Michelle Lantz

Joe and Susie Agosta Bill Larlee

Elizabeth Amundson Rebecca Lauer

Karen Artabasy Mitzi Logan

Jason Cary Aidan and Colleen McGarry

Dawn Clopton Keren Mitchell

Jack Darden Brian Richardson

Ricki and William Davies Randy Sabbagh

Robert DeMarco John Stasulli

Tim Elliott Melody Stendahl

Bob and Bonnie Elliott Gerry and Jerri Sullivan

Steve Finch Tama Theis

Jessie Foster Michael Wampler

Craig Gatta Bill Zych

The Stars will be wearing special camouflage jerseys during the game. Those jerseys will be auctioned online through the Texas Stars Mobile App and DASH Auction. The auction opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday and closes at 9 p.m. After the game, the winner of each jersey will be invited to receive their purchased game-worn jersey from the player and get it autographed. For more information about the auction and to begin placing bids, head to TexasStars.com/foundation/jersey-auctions.

Fans can also purchase military-themed autographed Mystery Pucks, as well as, Texas Stars Challenge Coins for a $20 donation at the Foundation table during the game.

The game also features a Stars Boonie Hat giveaway, courtesy of Re-Bath of Austin. Arrive early for the game to get yours before the Stars face the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. It is also a Texas Lottery Lucky Row Night and a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

