Crunch Comeback to Down Senators, 4-3, in Overtime

November 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Danick Martel scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Belleville Senators, 4-3, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice to help the Crunch climb back from a two-goal deficit and force the extra frame before Martel finished the comeback effort. The win puts the Crunch at 6-3-2-0 on the season.

Goaltender Spencer Martin earned his first win with the Crunch turning aside 26-of-29 shots. Filip Gustavsson stopped 30-of-34 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse converted on 2-of-6 power play opportunities and went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Senators opened scoring 14:14 into the game. Colin White stole a mishandled puck behind the net and sent it across the crease for Drake Batherson to chip in backdoor. Just twenty seconds later, Batherson scored his second of the night with a high slot shot that went off the post and in. Hubert Labrie and Christian Jaros tallied assists on the play.

The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal 1:59 into the middle frame. Chris Mueller was in front of the net to redirect Barre-Boulet's shot from the left circle. Cameron Gaunce earned the secondary helper.

Less than a minute later, Belleville regained their two-goal lead. Vitaly Abramov got his stick on the puck and beat Martin from between the circles with the help of Batherson and White.

Syracuse came back within one for a second time at the 5:14 mark. Barre-Boulet picked up the rebound from Gaunce's point shot, wrapped around the cage and tucked the puck past Gustavsson's left skate. Ben Thomas earned a point on the goal.

Barre-Boulet tied the game with his second goal of the night on the power play 7:31 into final frame to eventually force overtime. Mueller won the faceoff in the right circle and sent it back to Gaunce. He fed Barre-Boulet for a shot from the left point that went bar down.

Martel gave Syracuse the win when he battled through the slot before flipping to his backhand to shovel in a shot from the right circle 2:07 into the overtime period. Mitchell Stephens and Gaunce assisted on the game-winner.

The Crunch travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Cameron Gaunce recorded his first four-point night since Nov. 23, 2018 with four assists against Binghamton...The Crunch earned their first win after trailing by two goals this season...Alex Barre-Boulet's last two-goal game was Feb. 23 against Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.