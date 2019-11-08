Admirals Put a Stop to Rampage

San Antonio, TX - Goalie Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage Friday at AT&T Center.

The win was Milwaukee's third straight and fifth in their past six games and it handed San Antonio its first loss in regulation at home.

The Rampage scored the only goal of the first period when Jordan Kyrou chased down a lobbed pass behind the Admirals defense. He skated to the goal and snapped a shot past goalie Connor Ingram at 12:38 for his first goal of the season.

Milwaukee scored a pair of goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. First, Yakov Trenin deflected a Matt Donovan shot into the net for a power play goal at 9:45 of the second frame. It was Trenin's sixth goal of the season. Donovan and Eeli Tolvanen were awarded the assists.

The Admirals claimed the lead at 14:51 with a shorthanded goal by Daniel Carr. Carr was sprung for a breakaway from the Ads blue line after Cole Schneider won a battle and cleared the puck to the middle of the ice. Donovan also picked up an assist on the tally. It was the first shorthanded goal for the Admirals this season. It was also Carr's fifth and extended his goals streak to three games. The game was Carr's 200th in the American Hockey League.

Laurent Dauphin scored an empty-net goal with :16 remaining to seal the win. Schneider and Carr recorded the helpers.

