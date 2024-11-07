Stars Reassign Goaltender Ben Kraws to Idaho

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws

(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Kraws, 24, made his AHL season debut last Saturday at Colorado, a 26-save showing in a loss to the Eagles at Blue Arena. The rookie goaltender has also started three games with the Steelheads and has a 2-1-0 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.

The Stars host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale on www.texasstars.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.