Stars Reassign Goaltender Ben Kraws to Idaho
November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Kraws, 24, made his AHL season debut last Saturday at Colorado, a 26-save showing in a loss to the Eagles at Blue Arena. The rookie goaltender has also started three games with the Steelheads and has a 2-1-0 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.
The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.
The Stars host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale on www.texasstars.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws
(Colorado Eagles)
