Delicious New Deals for Belleville Sens Fans Coming on Pizza Hut Fridays

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing a tasty new offer for fans in partnership with Pizza Hut Belleville today.

Pizza Hut Fridays launch tomorrow, Friday, November 8, when the B-Sens host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena and will run for the remainder of the 2024-25 home schedule.

Fans who purchase tickets to any Friday home game can take their ticket stub to Pizza Hut Belleville (at 135 Cannifton Road) for 10% off their purchase at Pizza Hut Belleville. And if the Belleville Sens win, you'll get 20% off! Following the game, fans who purchase digital tickets will receive a coupon code to their Ticketmaster account email, which can be redeemed in-store.

The offer will be valid for 48 hours following the attended game.

Tickets for the first Pizza Hut Friday against the Laval Rocket and all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.