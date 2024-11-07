Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens Grant Application Process, Announces Numerous Changes to Board

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club's community foundation, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation', has opened its grant application process for the current 2024-25 season.

Organizations looking to apply for a grant from the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' are asked to visit hartfordwolfpack.com and click on the Wolf Pack Foundation button under the Fanzone tab. There, organizations are asked to fill out the grant application form and email it to Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com. Organizations can also call 860-541-4726 for more information.

Grant applications will be accepted until Dec. 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

In addition, the 'Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation' has announced numerous changes to its Board of Directors.

Walt Suski, a long-time member of the Board of Directors, will serve as its President. He replaces Kris Knoblauch, who departed to serve as Head Coach of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 11, 2023.

Pat Boller, currently the Vice President of Team Operations for the parent New York Rangers (NHL), will continue to serve as the board's Vice President. Erik Hansen, Vice President of Business Operations for the Hartford Wolf Pack, will continue to serve as the Treasurer.

Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin, XL Center General Manager Ben Weiss, and Manager of Broadcasting and Public Relations Alex Thomas remain on the Board of Directors.

Alyssa Pacewicz, Ticket Sales Coordinator with the Wolf Pack, and Melissa Potulny, wife of Wolf Pack Head Coach Grant Potulny, both join the Board of Directors in membership roles.

