Transaction: Sawyer Boulton Recalled from Reading

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Forward Sawyer Boulton with the Philadelphia Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Sawyer Boulton from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Boulton played one game for Reading on Wednesday in his ECHL debut. The 20-year-old rookie winger from East Amherst, NY has played in three games with the Phantoms. The 6-0 prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

The Phantoms are back in action at PPL Center with a pair of home games this weekend including a Friday night rivalry rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Berks Dollar Dog Night followed by a Saturday night clash against the Utica Comets featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms Players presented by NJM Insurance.

