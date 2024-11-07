Condors Shutout by Calgary

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (4-3-3, 11pts) could not solve Devin Cooley and the Calgary Wranglers (10-2-0, 20pts) picked up a 4-0 shutout on Wednesday. Collin Delia stopped 33 of 36. The Condors penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 and has killed off 14 straight. Overall the team has killed off 32/35 successfully (91.4%) on the season.

Patriotic Night jerseys are up for auction through Sunday, November 10.

The Condors head to Abbotsford for games on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.). Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.