Monsters Sign Defenseman Grant Gabriele to Pro Tryout Contract

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Grant Gabriele to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In seven appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season, Gabriele posted 2-1-3 with a +3 rating.

A 6'2", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Brighton, MI, Gabriele, 27, posted a -4 rating in seven career AHL appearances for the Providence Bruins, Rochester Americans, and Hartford Wolf Pack spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22 and 2023-24. In 114 career ECHL appearances for the Maine Mariners and Toledo spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25, Gabriele registered 12-31-43 with 22 penalty minutes and a +42 rating. In 2023-24, Gabriele posted a +34 rating to lead all AHL defensemen and was named the league's 'Top Performer' that season.

Prior to his professional career, Gabriele logged 13-37-50 with 16 penalty minutes in 124 career NCAA appearances for Ohio State University spanning parts of five seasons from 2017-22. In 2018-19, Gabriele helped the Buckeyes claim the Big Ten Regular-Season Championship and in 2021-22, he claimed the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award.

