Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Sgarbossa, 32, skated in two games with the Capitals during his recall. With the Bears this season, Sgarbossa has nine points (1g, 8a) in seven games, and his eight assists rank second on the club. Sgarbossa has points in each of his last three outings with Hershey, collecting five assists in that span.

Sgarbossa has played 581 career AHL games, scoring 445 points (159g, 286a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's currently in his seventh season with the Bears.

At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 44 games with the Capitals, including 25 games during the 2023-24 campaign when he logged seven points (4g, 3a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 23 points (8g, 15a) in 92 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.

