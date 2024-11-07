Bid Now on Hockey Fights Cancer Player-Used Sticks

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs are happy to announce the return of Hockey Fights Cancer Night next Friday, Nov. 15! We will be helping raise money for the Mercyhealth Development Foundation in support of Mercyhealth's cancer care and services.

To kick things off, bidding is open now for player-used sticks! The winner of these sticks will have the opportunity to attend morning skate on Nov. 15 to meet the player and have him write the name of a friend/loved one you wish to have the stick dedicated to for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on the evening of Nov. 15. If unable to attend morning skate, you may email the name you would like dedicated on the stick. After warm-ups for the game on Nov. 15, you may pick up your stick at the Fan Zone that night or arrange to pick it up at a later date. These sticks will also be individually signed by the player.

Start the bidding now and get your tickets for the game on Nov. 15!

