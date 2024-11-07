Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 7th, 2024
November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are back on the road for two games this weekend. First, the club makes their lone trip to Rochester to take on the Americans on Friday night.
After a day off on Saturday, the Wolf Pack will meet the Providence Bruins for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island.
Friday, November 8 th, 2024, at Rochester Americans (7:05 p.m.) : The first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Americans this season takes place at Blue Cross Arena on Friday night.
The Americans swept the season series in 2023-24, going 2-0-0-0. The Wolf Pack did collect a point with an overtime loss at home in December, going 0-1-1-0. Over the last five seasons, the Wolf Pack have struggled in this matchup. They are just 2-5-1-0 against the Americans in their last six meetings.
The Americans claimed a 3-2 overtime victory at the XL Center on Dec. 15, 2023, with Jiri Kulich tying the game at 16:27 of the third period before winning it 2:51 into overtime.
A wild 6-5 affair on Mar. 20, 2024, would go the Americans' way when Michael Mersch broke a 5-5 tie at 14:17 of the third period.
The Wolf Pack's last win against the Americans came on Jan. 21, 2023, at the XL Center by a final score of 4-1. They are 0-2-1-0 since then.
The club has lost their last five games at Rochester (0-5-0-0). Their last win came on Dec. 22, 2018, by a final score of 5-1. Peter Holland recorded the game-winning goal that night.
Sunday, November 10 th, 2024, at Providence Bruins (3:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bruins open their ten-game head-to-head series in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.
The sides split ten games last season, winning five each. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 5-4-1-0 in the head-to-head series, while the Bruins were 5-3-1-1.
For the second straight spring, it was the Wolf Pack who ended the season for the Bruins at the XL Center. Jake Leschyshyn scored 9:41 into overtime in Game 4 to give the Wolf Pack a 3-1 series victory in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
Over the last five seasons, the sides have evenly split 42 regular season games. The Wolf Pack have gone 21-17-4-0, while the Bruins have posted a record of 21-11-7-3.
Quick Hits:
- The Wolf Pack improved to 5-1-0-0 at home with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday.
- Following this weekend's road games, the Wolf Pack will enjoy a season-long homestand of six games.
- Bo Groulx's assist on Alex Belzile's overtime game-winning goal against the Crunch was the 99 th point of his AHL career.
- Wolf Pack forward Riley Nash scored just 11 seconds into the Wolf Pack's last visit to Rochester on Mar. 20, 2024.
