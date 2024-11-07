Friday Night: Drink $2 Beers, Bid on Unique Jerseys, Win Fabulous Prizes
November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
We have some big things happening at Friday night's game, starting with the return of $2 beer and $2 soft drinks! Read on to see what else is happening at the BMO Center for the IceHogs showdown with the Griffins.
The IceHogs, 104.9 The X, and DASH have teamed up to present Friday Night Jersey Auctions as a new promotion this season and it debuts tomorrow night! At every Friday home game you can bid on two one of a kind jerseys designed exclusively for this promotion. These jerseys are not game worn but have been signed by the IceHogs player. The jerseys up for auction tomorrow night are a size 58 Colton Dach and a size 56 Jalen Luypen. Bidding will open Friday at 12:30 p.m. via DASH or the IceHogs app.
On Friday night, we are bringing back Spin-to-Win, presented by Meijer, where every spin is a win! Spins cost $10 for 1 spin or $25 for 3 spins. The game is located on the main concourse near the escalators where you normally would find the Chuck-A-Puck table. Friday's grand prize on the wheel is a Lukas Reichel signed bobblehead.
Please consider donating a new, unwrapped toy for the WIFR "Toys for the Holidays" Toy Drive at our Friday or Saturday games this weekend and you will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a select game later this season! Bins for collecting toys will be at all BMO Center entrances this weekend.
