Firebirds Rally for 3-2 Victory over Colorado

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Coachella Valley scored three goals in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Wednesday. Forwards Lleyton Roed, Jagger Firkus and John Hayden all found the back of the net, while goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced to collect the win in net. Eagles forwards Jere Innala and Jason Polin each lit the lamp in the loss.

The first period would see Colorado kill off the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes, while also outshooting the Firebirds by a count of 8-4. However, neither side would be able to light the lamp, and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would capitalize on their first power play of the night when Innala swept home a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle, putting Colorado up 1-0 at the 4:27 mark of the second period.

The tide would turn when Coachella Valley Roed flicked a wrister from between the circles that would beat goalie Trent Miner and tied the game at 1-1 with 10:10 left to play in the middle frame.

Just 2:00 later, Firkus would stuff home a rebound on the rush, giving the Firebirds a 2-1 advantage.

Coachella Valley would strike yet again when Hayden slashed through the low slot before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Hayden's first of the season and put the Firebirds up 3-1 at the 15:38 mark of the second stanza.

Still trailing as time ticked down in the third period, the Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker. The move would pay dividends when Polin camped out at the crease and tipped a shot past Kokko, trimming the deficit to 3-2 with 1:12 remaining in the game.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 23 shots, as Colorado finished 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, November 9th at 7:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California.

