Five Goals by Griffins Secure Win over Iowa

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso and defenseman Brogan Rafferty

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Iowa Wild)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Short-handed goals from Sheldon Dries and Alex Doucet led the way to a Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The two short-handed goals in the 3:24 span tied the same number of short-handed tallies the Griffins had in 72 games last season.

The last time the Griffins tallied two short-handed goals in a game was in a 5-3 win over Ontario on Feb. 5, 2022. Twenty-three goals allowed by Grand Rapids through 11 games are the second fewest in franchise history, as they allowed 20 in 2004-05. The Griffins' five goals tied their season-high scoring output set on Oct. 26 at Lehigh Valley. Jakub Rychlovsky and Doucet both lit the lamp for their first AHL goals, while Ville Husso returned from rehabbing an injury and made 37 saves. Twelve different Griffins secured a point in the victory.

The first frame held both teams scoreless, as Grand Rapids managed a period-low two shots. The Wild threatened to take the early lead with 1:28 remaining when Devin Shore skated past Griffins' defenders for a breakaway shot, but Husso gloved it down and kept the score tied.

The five-goal second period opened with a strike from Rychlovsky at 2:21 to put the Griffins up 1-0. Amadeus Lombardi fired a pass through the low slot and Rychlovsky scored past Jesper Wallstedt. The Wild quickly tied the score at 7:13 when Adam Raska wrapped the puck around the back of the net and found Bradley Marek for the tally. With 4:44 left to play in the period, Doucet gave the Griffins the 2-1 lead on their first short-handed tally of the season. Nate Danielson weaved through Iowa defenders and centered the puck for Doucet who shoved it in.

At 17:16 of the second, the Wild evened the score again on a power play. Hunter Haight secured the puck off the draw and found the back of the net. With just 1:20 to play in the period, Dries scored the Griffins' second short-handed goal of the contest. Dominik Shine's initial shot rebounded off Wallstedt and Dries cleaned it up for the goal to secure a 3-2 Grand Rapids lead into the final frame.

Joe Snively scored his second goal of the year during a 4-on-4 at 12:38 in the third. Snively skated in front of Iowa defenders and sent the puck underneath Wallstedt for the goal. Cross Hanas extended the lead to three with 5:03 remaining. Elmer Soderblom's shot rebounded to Hanas inside the left circle who buried his chance. Grand Rapids' defense held strong for the remaining minutes and the Griffins skated off with a 5-2 win.

Notes

Grand Rapids improved to 6-0-1-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

The Griffins rank top 5 in the AHL with just 2.09 goals allowed per game.

Lombardi (3-3-6) and Shine (3-3-6) both have six points in their last six outings.

The victory snapped the Griffins' three-game winless streak.

Grand Rapids 0 3 2 - 5

Iowa 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Viro Gr (slashing), 3:58; Johannes Gr (delay of game), 14:53.

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Rychlovsky 1 (Lombardi, Buium), 2:21. 2, Iowa, Marek 3 (Raska), 7:13. 3, Grand Rapids, Doucet 1 (Danielson, Didier), 15:16 (SH). 4, Iowa, Haight 5 (Jones, Bankier), 17:16 (PP). 5, Grand Rapids, Dries 3 (Shine), 18:40 (SH). Penalties-Watson Gr (fighting), 8:20; Spacek Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct, fighting), 8:20; Öhgren Ia (tripping), 10:12; Dries Gr (tripping), 14:06; Lagesson Gr (holding), 16:53; Buium Gr (interference), 18:20.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Snively 2 12:38. 7, Grand Rapids, Hanas 3 (Watson, Söderblom), 14:57. Penalties-Gaunce Ia (tripping), 6:39; Snively Gr (hooking), 7:45; Dries Gr (roughing), 10:44; Raska Ia (cross-checking), 10:44; Haight Ia (hooking), 12:56; Lagesson Gr (high-sticking), 18:35.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 2-10-9-21. Iowa 11-16-12-39.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 4; Iowa 1 / 7.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Husso 2-0-0 (39 shots-37 saves). Iowa, Wallstedt 2-4-1 (21 shots-16 saves).

A-9,687

Three Stars

1. GR Husso (W, 37 saves); 2. GR Dries (short-handed goal); 3. GR Rychlovsky (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 7-3-1-0 (15 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 8 at Rockford 8 p.m. EST

Iowa: 3-7-1-0 (7 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 9 at Rockford 7 p.m. CST

