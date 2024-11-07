T-Birds Sign F Matt Luff to AHL Contract

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Matt Luff to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

A native of Oakville, Ont., the 27-year-old Luff began the season with the Charlotte Checkers on a professional tryout, where he posted four points (2g, 2a) in six games. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger brings 335 games of professional experience to the Thunderbirds, including 106 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and Detroit Red Wings. In those 106 NHL games, Luff posted 27 points (15g, 12a).

In 229 AHL games, Luff has accumulated 167 points (69g, 98a) over parts of nine seasons. Luff's best professional season came with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22, when he put up 31 points (14g, 17a) in just 30 games before skating in 23 games with the club's NHL affiliate in Nashville.

The T-Birds look to carry the momentum of their School Day win on Wednesday onto the road for two games in Hershey against the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Bears. Puck drop from the Giant Center is set for 7:00 p.m on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday for the back-to-back set.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.