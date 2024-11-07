T-Birds Sign F Matt Luff to AHL Contract
November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Matt Luff to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
A native of Oakville, Ont., the 27-year-old Luff began the season with the Charlotte Checkers on a professional tryout, where he posted four points (2g, 2a) in six games. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger brings 335 games of professional experience to the Thunderbirds, including 106 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and Detroit Red Wings. In those 106 NHL games, Luff posted 27 points (15g, 12a).
In 229 AHL games, Luff has accumulated 167 points (69g, 98a) over parts of nine seasons. Luff's best professional season came with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22, when he put up 31 points (14g, 17a) in just 30 games before skating in 23 games with the club's NHL affiliate in Nashville.
The T-Birds look to carry the momentum of their School Day win on Wednesday onto the road for two games in Hershey against the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Bears. Puck drop from the Giant Center is set for 7:00 p.m on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday for the back-to-back set.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Delicious New Deals for Belleville Sens Fans Coming on Pizza Hut Fridays - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Assign Justin Sourdif to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: November 7th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Lucas Johansen - Henderson Silver Knights
- T-Birds Sign F Matt Luff to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bid Now on Hockey Fights Cancer Player-Used Sticks - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Reassign Goaltender Ben Kraws to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Transaction: Sawyer Boulton Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Grant Gabriele to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Unveil 25th Season Celebration Jersey - Manitoba Moose
- School Day Game, Military Appreciation Night Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Saturday, November 16 against Laval - Rochester Americans
- Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Opens Grant Application Process, Announces Numerous Changes to Board - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Score Early, Double up Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Canucks Fall 8-4 against the Ontario Reign to Conclude Their Roadtrip - Abbotsford Canucks
- Three-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds to Victory over Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Rally for 3-2 Victory over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Shutout by Calgary - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Sign F Matt Luff to AHL Contract
- Peca Leads T-Birds' Comeback Triumph over Isles
- T-Birds, Springfield City Library to Expand Boomer's Reading Club for 2024-25 Season
- Phantoms Escape Ferocious Thunderdome with Triumph
- T-Birds Stifled by Islanders, 4-1