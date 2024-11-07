Grand Rapids Scores Final Three Goals in 5-2 Iowa Loss

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Grand Rapids Griffins scored the final three goals to defeat the Iowa Wild by a 5-2 score on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. Hunter Haight and Bradley Marek scored for Iowa.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 11-2 in a scoreless first period.

Jakub Rychlovsky opened the scoring for Grand Rapids at 2:21 of the middle frame.

Marek tied the contest at 1-1 with 12:47 remaining in the second. Adam Raska dug the puck out along the end boards and found Marek in front for a one-timer past the glove of Ville Husso (37 saves).

Alex Doucet beat Jesper Wallstedt (16 saves) shorthanded at 15:16 to restore a one-goal Griffins lead.

Haight and the Wild knotted the game again two minutes later. With Iowa on the power play, Caedan Bankier and Ben Jones combined to send the puck back off a faceoff for Haight, who stepped into the slot and ripped a wrister under the blocker of Husso.

Sheldon Dries slipped another shorthanded bid through Wallstedt at 18:40.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 27-12 through 40 minutes but trailed 3-2.

Joe Snively widened the Griffins lead to 4-2 with a shot past the blocker of Wallstedt on an odd-man rush with 7:22 remaining.

Cross Hanas added an insurance goal for the visitors at 14:57 of the third period.

The Wild outshot the Griffins 39-21. Iowa finished 1-for-7 with the man advantage and killed off all four Grand Rapids power plays.

Iowa travels to BMO Center on Saturday, Nov. 9 to take on the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.

