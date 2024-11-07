Wranglers Lead Battle of Alberta Series

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Battle Of Alberta series belongs to the Wranglers for now.

The Wranglers made a statement, shutting out the Bakersfield Condors 4-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

Ilya Solovyov, Adam Klapka, Walker Duehr, and Jakob Pelletier all found the back of the net, while goaltender Devin Cooley was perfect in the crease, stopping all 22 shots he faced in the shutout victory.

Solovyov took a perfect pass from William Stromgren behind the net and hammered home a one-timer to give Calgary a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Bakersfield tested the Wranglers with several scoring chances in the second period, including a powerplay.

But Cooley stood tall, turning away 17 shots in the middle stanza alone.

Shots after two periods were heavily in Calgary's favor, 27-11, as the Wranglers were dictating the pace of play.

The third period saw the homeside take control.

Klapka took matters into his own hands, putting a shot past Condors goalie Collin Delia on a breakaways to make it 2-0.

Klapka's goal gave the Wranglers the breathing room they needed.

The Wranglers weren't done though.

Stromgren continued his strong night by setting up Duehr for a tip-in.

Duehr's goal extended Calgary's lead, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Condors.

With two minutes left and Delia pulled for the extra attacker, Jakob Pelletier sealed the win with an empty-net goal, assisted by Jeremie Poirier.

The goal, Pelletier's first of the season, capped off a dominant performance by the Wranglers.

While the offence came alive in the third period, it was Cooley who was the story of the game.

He had an answer for everything Bakersfield could muster.

