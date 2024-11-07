Moose Unveil 25th Season Celebration Jersey

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club unveiled today the 25th Season Celebration Jersey the team will wear at four home games this season. The jersey features the team's classic "Happy Moose" logo, merged with the organization's current colour palette.

The Moose will debut the jersey Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. when they face off against their longtime rival Chicago Wolves for the 25th Season Game. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive the first of four collector pins to be given away at Moose games this season.

The Moose will wear the 25th Season Celebration Jersey at all four games featuring Pin Giveaways including:

Saturday, November 23 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.) - Promo: 25th Season Game

Pin Giveaway: 25th Season Logo

Sunday, December 22 vs. Rockford (2 p.m.)

Pin Giveaway: Moose Logo (2015-Present)

Saturday, February 8 vs. Iowa (2 p.m.) - Promo: Manitoba Made Day

Pin Giveaway: Moose Logo (2005-2011)

Saturday, April 5 vs. Chicago (2 p.m.) - Promo: Northern Lights

Pin Giveaway: Moose Logo (1996-2001)

The 25th Season Celebration Jersey, along with new 25th Season apparel, is available for purchase now at TrueNorthShop.com, and will be available in-store Friday, Nov. 8.

Tickets for the four games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

