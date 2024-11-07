School Day Game, Military Appreciation Night Upcoming for Griffins

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs

23rd Annual School Day Game presented by Consumers Credit Union

Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 10 a.m. for the general public, 9:45 a.m. for season-ticket holders).

23rd Annual School Day Game: Presented by Consumers Credit Union, the day's educational experience begins at 10 a.m. followed by the game at 11 a.m. The educational portion of this year's event will prominently feature STEM exhibits, along with a variety of health and wellness displays, all presented by the YMCA, Bricks 4 Kids, Michigan Science Olympiad, Van Andel Education Institute, Michigan State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, Kalamazoo Air Zoo, and Mission Design & Automation. Click here to register your school group for this can't-miss opportunity.

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Winter Clothing Drive: SAVOR, the exclusive food & beverage provider for Van Andel Arena, is holding a winter clothing drive to benefit local charities and missions. For home games through Dec. 6, fans are encouraged to bring any new or gently used winter clothing of all types and sizes from infant to adult and drop off their donations at the collection bin inside the Consumers Credit Union Club Restaurant and Bar, located on the lower level of the arena.

Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 vs. Chicago Wolves

Military Appreciation Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Military Appreciation Night: Presented by DTE, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a camo hooded t-shirt.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special military jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit Be Nice.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

