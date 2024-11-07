Panthers Assign Justin Sourdif to Charlotte

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







After working his way back from injury, Justin Sourdif is cleared for action and has been assigned to Charlotte.

Sourdif, 22, has posted 62 points (19g, 43a) in 106 AHL games for Charlotte over his two pro campaigns. Last season he ranked third on the team with 26 assists and finished the year with 38 points in 58 contests. A third-round pick by Florida in 2020, Sourdif also debuted for the Panthers last season and appeared in three NHL games.

Additionally, the Checkers have assigned forward Josh Davies and goalie Cooper Black to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Davies, 20, was a sixth-round pick by Florida in 2022 and has dressed for three games for the Checkers this season.

Black, 23, is in his first full pro season and is 1-0-1 with a 2.41 goals-against average and an .815 save percentage in two appearances thus far.

The Checkers have also released Matt Luff from his PTO.

