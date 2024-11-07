Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Lucas Johansen
November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, November 7, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.
Johansen, 26, spent the past seven seasons in the Washington Capitals organization, playing for both the Capitals and the Hershey Bears. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was a first-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2016, selected 28th overall. He has appeared in nine career NHL games with Washington from 2021-24, totaling two assists and a plus-2 rating.
The 6-foot-2 defenseman was a member of back-to-back Calder Cup Championship teams with the Hershey Bears in 2023 and 2024. In 257 career AHL games with Hershey, Johansen has logged 20 goals, 92 points, 82 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating. He has also appeared in 41 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
From 2014-17, Johansen appeared in 202 games for the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, collecting 17 goals and 98 points. He served as an assistant captain in 2016-17, and he won a WHL championship in 2015.
Johansen was a teammate of Silver Knights forward Mason Morelli in Hershey, and he is the brother of NHLer Ryan Johansen.
He will join the Silver Knights immediately and will wear jersey number 29.
Lucas Johansen, Defenseman
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia
Height: 6-2
Weight: 176 lbs.
Age: 26
Shoots: Left
- Appeared in nine career NHL games with Washington, collecting two assists
- Has totaled 20 goals and 92 points in 257 career AHL games with Hershey
- Won back-to-back Calder Cup Championships with Hershey in 2023 and 2024
- Teammate of Mason Morelli with Hershey
- 2015 WHL Champion
- Brother of NHLer Ryan Johansen
- Selected in first round, 28th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft by Washington
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Lucas Johansen with the Washington Capitals
