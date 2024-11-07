Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Saturday, November 16 against Laval

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team is hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club, on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket at The Blue Cross Arena.

The night is part of a league-wide campaign spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the American Hockey League designed to unite the hockey community in support of people affected by cancer. Celebrating its 26th year of inspiring hope in 2024-25, the powerful initiative has successfully generated more than $32 million since its inception in 1998 and has continued to remain at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions along the way.

"The Rochester Americans are a great partner in helping us raise awareness and funds to support our mission. We are immensely grateful for the partnership and the support of their fans," said Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club Rochester Chief Executive Officer, James Love. "This year, we're celebrating 65 years of providing free programs and services in the Rochester community for individuals and families whose lives have been changed by a cancer diagnosis. It's so important that anyone fighting cancer know that they're not alone on their cancer journey. They can lean on the team here at Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club for support and resources."

"We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club and the opportunity to not only join forces in the fight against this dreadful disease, but more importantly, continue to show our support for the people and their families whose lives have been impacted by cancer," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck. "We're incredibly proud to stand alongside Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club in support of their life-changing mission and remain united with the rest of the hockey community in the global stand against cancer."

The Amerks, who are one of 20 AHL clubs supporting the initiative, will again wear special lavender-colored jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Cancer Support Community at Gilda's Club. Lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, represents all forms of cancer.

The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 and closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Additionally, select Amerks players will be growing mustaches throughout the month of November in support of Cancer Support Community's Mustaches for Cancer initiative. Now in its 11th year, the campaign fosters awareness for men's health and raises funds for programs and services that meet the social, emotional, and mental health needs of those impacted by cancer. Fans can donate to the cause by visiting www.amerks.com/mustache or stopping by the Mustaches for Cancer table located on the upper concourse at all Amerks home games during the month of November.

